Henrietta M "Hankie" Szymanski
Henrietta M. "Hankie" Szymanski age 87 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Toledo on June 4, 1932 to George and Clara (Soninski) Stevens.
Hankie was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the 14th Ward Old Timer's Woman's Auxiliary, Toledo. Hankie enjoyed bowling, bunco and left-right-center and spending time with her family.
Surviving is her daughter, Sandy (Danny) Stahl; grandchildren, Connie (Kevin) Dugan, Gary (Sherry) Davis, Alexis (Trucker) Allred and Steven and David Fisher; sons in-law, Mike Rogers, Dave Fisher and sister in-law, Helen Szymanski. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; daughters, Denise Rogers, Marie Fisher and brothers, Robert and Richard Stevens.
Family and friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St., Maumee, OH on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be held St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy, Toledo on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 11:30 AM until the start of the Funeral Mass at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or Shiners Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019