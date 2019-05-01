Henry G. Nachtrab



Henry G. Nachtrab of Holland, Ohio passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Henry was born March 15, 1936 in Holland, Ohio to the late Howard and Margaret (Haupricht) Nachtrab.



Henry enjoyed farming and was a volunteer at the Holland Village Fire Department. He married Yvonne Doxsie on May 28, 1960 and had four children. Henry was involved in the Village Council and later retired from Johns Manville in 1997 after 41 years.



Left to cherish Henry's memory is his wife of 59 years Yvonne (Doxsie) Nachtrab; children, Terry Nachtrab, Dan (Hildi) Nachtrab, Vicki (David) Achinger, and Steven Nachtrab; granddaughters, Heather and Dana Nachtrab, and Amber Achinger; siblings, Donna Ziems and Mike (Jane) Nachtrab; sisters-in-law, Wanda (Dick) Hott, Jyamme (Ed) Torres, and Darlene Doxsie; and many nieces and nephews.



Henry was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret, Evelyn, Lucille, Shirley, Ursula, and Bud.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Henry's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio: 30000 East River Road in Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.



Friends will be received for a casual gathering at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway Holland, Ohio 43528 (419 865 8879) from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Friday, May 3, 2019. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.



To share memories and condolences with Henry's family please visit our website at www.neville-funeral.com



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019