Henry (Buzzy) H. Greeno, Jr.
On November 8, 2020, Buzzy was reunited with his wife, Margaret Greeno, in Heaven. They were married November 10, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio. This year would have marked their 48th Anniversary, which they will celebrate in Heaven together.
Buzzy's journey started March 8, 1937, the only child to Henry Greeno and Mary Mock-Sawtelle. Buzzy attended Macomber and in 1954 joined the Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He started a 40 year career on the railroad the following year. Buzzy worked for New York Central, Penn Central, Conrail and retired from CSX.
He loved sports, especially the teams of The Ohio State University, Pittsburg Steelers and Cincinnati Reds. He was an avid golfer and belonged to Stone Oak Country Club, Heatherdowns Country Club, and Brandywine where he had a hole in one. You could usually find him at his local hangouts, such as, Shawn's Irish Tavern, the Distillery and The Black Pearl.
He was a devoted husband and loving father to Jeff (Kathy) Greeno, John Greeno and Pat Flick. He had a love like no other for his grandchildren, Hannah, Jake and Brody Greeno and Rowan Collins. He will be missed by many friends and family. Rest easy, Buzzy, you did your job well and taught us all how to be successful.
We would like to thank Southern Care Hospice, especially his nurses and aides Charline, Lindsey, Nikki and Bonnie. Comfort Keepers of Toledo provided exceptional in-home care and we thank Sharon for her love and dedication.
Due to Covid-19, the family had a private service and will schedule a Celebration of Life in the future. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in Buzzy's name to Southern Care Hospice through Kindred at Home Foundation www.southerncarehospice.com
or Hospice of Northwest Ohio www.hospicenwo.org
