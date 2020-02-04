|
Henry Kohler, Jr.
Henry Kohler, Jr., 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Henry and Verna Kohler. Henry served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years. He married his wife, Chrystal on June 24, 1949 and worked for Unicast Corporation Steel Foundry for 40 years, retiring in 1982.
Henry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Chrystal; children, Kathy (Gary) Allred, Karen Saylor, David Kohler, and Danny Kohler; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Services will be private for the family. Memorial contributions in Henry's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020