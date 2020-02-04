Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Kohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Kohler Jr.


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Kohler Jr. Obituary
Henry Kohler, Jr.

Henry Kohler, Jr., 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Henry and Verna Kohler. Henry served in the U.S. Navy Reserves for eight years. He married his wife, Chrystal on June 24, 1949 and worked for Unicast Corporation Steel Foundry for 40 years, retiring in 1982.

Henry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed trapping, hunting and fishing.

Henry is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Chrystal; children, Kathy (Gary) Allred, Karen Saylor, David Kohler, and Danny Kohler; 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

Services will be private for the family. Memorial contributions in Henry's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -