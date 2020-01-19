|
|
Henry L. Schaadt
Henry L. Schaadt, 76, of Sylvania, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He leaves behind his wife, Susan Weir Schaadt; his daughter, Stephanie (David Elliott) Harrison; and son, Henry W. (Tanya) Schaadt; his stepdaughters, Amy (Jay) Hannan and Melissa (Jamie) Carnes; his stepson, Dr. Robb (Dr. Susan) Weir; his sister, Betty Lou Smith; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Harrison.
Henry was born November 25, 1943, in Bronxville, New York, to Henry F. and Marian (Ward) Schaadt. Henry later moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he graduated from Beach Grove High School in 1961. Following graduation, he became a delivery driver for Kraft Foods and then became an over-the-road truck driver for McLean Trucking Company. Henry later moved to West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, along with his children Stephanie and Henry, whom he shared with his former spouse, Linda Doan. There, he became an avid and lifelong fan of both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football. Henry also spent time hunting, raising ponies, and working as the bus director at the Youngstown Baptist Church, where he was a key member of the congregation. Henry later transferred to Cincinnati, Ohio, where his son got him addicted to one of the passions of his life, golf. It was ugly, but Henry was stubborn and eventually became a good golfer with a single digit handicap, which is impressive because he started so late in life. After being awarded the 2 Million Mile Safe Driving Award by McLean Trucking, Henry moved north and switched careers, working for ODOT as a Project Inspector. While at ODOT, he was proud of his part in helping to build the Veterans Glass City Skyway and he held off retiring so he could work through the completion of the project. Henry was also a proud retiree of the Teamsters Union. In his spare time, he worked part time at Detwiler Golf Course. This allowed him to golf as much as possible and is also where he got 2 hole-in-ones.
Henry married his wife Susan in 2007 and that was the beginning of their adventures together. Each had children and grandchildren who came to adore Henry and his caring love that he had for each of them. His spirit of fun and silliness was endearing to them all and usually got him in trouble.
Henry was the guy who lit up a room when he entered. Henry had a passion for his Lord, his wife, family, and also golf. His positive attitude and love of life were an inspiration to those who knew him. He loved people, whether he was out working, shopping, golfing or anywhere else, and he was in his element when he was helping others.
During his life, he was afflicted with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia and also Parkinson's Disease, but he never let it affect his attitude or relationship with others. Up until the very end, his positive spirit would not succumb to the diseases. He had a supportive team of doctors, Dr. David Oram, Dr. Timothy Kasunic, and Dr. Lawrence Elmer, and the Toledo Clinic Oncology Nurses, that helped guide him through his journey. In the last week of his life, he was given the best of care by the St Luke's nurses. We would like to thank them all for a job well done.
Our whole family is so very sorry that Henry has gone, but we are also overjoyed knowing that he is with our Lord and can golf once again!
Friends will be received Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 11-3 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, (419-874-3133) where a memorial service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Henry's name to The Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia Foundation, 6144 Clark Center Ave., Sarasota, FL 34238, , Grand Central Station, P O Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Ave. Toledo, OH 43614. Condolences may be made online to the family at:
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020