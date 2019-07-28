|
Henry "Hank, Pete" Smith
Henry "Hank, Pete" Smith, age 86, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 17, 1933 the son of Isabel (Slider) and Omer C. Smith.
He enlisted in the US Marine Corps at the end of his junior year of High school. He served his country and fellow Americans from May 1950 to May 1954. As a Corporal he led a rifle squad during the Korean War.
Henry met the love of his life, Julia (Cherry) in the spring of 1958 and were married October 1958. He was employed as a truck driver with Home Builders Supply and later employed as a dock worker at Roadway Express from where he retired in 1993.
Henry was a Boy Scout leader, Softball Coach, a long-time member of Teamsters and Conn Weissenberger Post 587. He enjoyed traveling, working on cars, tinkering around the house and yard. He loved taking his dogs and grandkids for walks in the park with the love of his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Milton and son Daniel Arthur.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julia; Children, Michael (Denise), Lori Fellers, Rodney and Brenda (Robert Dreps II); 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Charlotte and Viola and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and thanks to the Nurses and Aides at Spring Meadows Extended Care Facility. We couldn't have asked for him to be taken care of any better than what you all did. Also, thank you to his physicians, their staff and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Semper Fi
A graveside service will be held with military honors Friday, August 2, 2019 with family and friends gathering at Reeb Funeral Home at 10:30 A.M. for the 11:00 A.M. service at Toledo Memorial Park.
The family requests contributions to the American Legion Conn Weissenberger Post 587 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019