Henry Taks
1944 - 2020
Henry Taks

Henry Taks, age 76, of East Toledo, OH passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 6:15 p.m. with his loving son by his side at St. Charles Hospital. He was born September 2, 1944 to Vera Taks.

Henry lived a complete life his way and hard-nosed! His work-ethic, mechanical knowledge, watchmaking, and CB radio knowledge made him a jack of all trades. His love of modern technology was a passion of his. Henry was an immigrant from Germany and he was passionate about America and American values. He was an Army Veteran and worked his entire 40-year career for Conrail / CSX and enjoyed retirement. Later in life, his daughter Valerie Taks was his caregiver. He was a member of H.V.Y.C and was Commodore for 2 years (80,81) and enjoyed having the biggest boat in the fleet! He enjoyed bowling, drinking Budweiser, boating, technology, and throwing firecrackers at his children. He had a great sense of humor, Oakdale Eastside pride, and had a big heart.

Henry is survived by his two sons, Rollie Taks and Sean Taks; three daughters, Tammy Adcox, Valerie Taks, and Sammie Taks. Step-children, Jason Tucker, Brian Tucker, and Kristi Tucker. He has a wonderful legacy of 15 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. His legacy will live on through his family!

Visitation:

Will be celebrating his life by spreading his ashes at his two favorite spots on Lake Erie. Tbd.


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
