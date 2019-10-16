|
|
Henry Wayne "Hank" Smith
Henry Wayne "Hank" Smith, age 89, of Sylvania, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania with his family by his side. He was born on July 2, 1930 to Henry A. and Willie Mae (Taylor) Smith in Spearsville, Louisiana. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Hank worked as a heating and air conditioning salesman for over 50 years until he retired in 2017. He enjoyed gardening, listening to classical music and spending time with his dog, Sugar. Hank loved all animals and took the best care of any that were entrusted to him. He was a man of few words; however, his loyalty to his family, especially his grandchildren, was evident through his actions. Hank was always there for them to support and guide them through life.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Denise Carr, Brian Smith, Leslie Smith (Tracy Alan Hammer), Lisa Smith and Eric Smith; grandchildren, Cody, Matthew, Zachary, Dominic, Alexandria, Gregory and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Max; step-children, Daniel Flood and Julie (Tim) Desmond and diva dog, Sugar. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea A. Smith; step-daughter, Vicki Lemke Johnson; his siblings, Clarence Smith and Gwendolyn Lucien.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with his Funeral Service starting in the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Rev. Christopher Hudgin - OSFS officiating.
Since Hank was an animal lover, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 16, 2019