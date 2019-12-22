|
|
Henry Wilkins
Henry Hayes Wilkins was born June 4, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Henry Hayes and Dicey Ann. He died on December 18, 2019. A graduate of Shaw High School, he obtained his Bachelor's from Western Illinois University. On August 16, 1975, he married the late Theresa Elaine Wilkins, his wife of 41 years. Henry worked as a Transportation Manager for Chrysler Corporation in Perrysburg, Ohio, for nearly 20 years before retiring in 2016. He was preceded by his wife and father.
Surviving Henry are his children, Henry II (Mya), Joy, Jeremy, Javan (Janice), and Jessica Hausfeld (Michael); siblings; grandchildren and extended family.
Visitation will be 7-9 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH. Funeral Service begins at 10:00 AM, preceded by a 9:00 AM Wake, on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Rd., Maumee, OH, Pastor David Banks, officiating.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019