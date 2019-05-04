Henry William Bradley



Henry William Bradley born on October 9, 1937 in Memphis, TN to Violet Fairfax Bradley and Samuel Andrew Bradley. He departed this life on April 30, 2019 peacefully in the comfort of his home in Toledo, Ohio.



He graduated from Melrose High School in Memphis, TN in 1956; went to Tennessee State University and later joined the US Army. He relocated to Toledo, Ohio after his military service.



Henry aka Hank, worked for Dana Corporation; Prudential for a number of years before going to work for the City of Toledo. Hank was a Chief General Inspector for The City of Toledo and retired after 30+ years.



Hank was a member of Golfers Traveler "May It Never End" as he enjoyed golfing! A long-time member of Warren A.M.E. Church, Hank served on the Usher and Trustee boards and served as security for the church.



He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Mrs. Jeanette S. (Macklin) Bradley , one daughter Michelle Bradley-Doyle, grandson Courtney A. Bradley, Sr., 3 great grandchildren, Aniyah, Courtney, Jr., and Zakiya; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.



Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel. Homegoing services Monday, May 6, 2019 family hour 10:00 a.m. followed by services 11:00 a.m. at Warren A.M.E. Church Pastor Otis Gordon officiant, interment Toledo Memorial Park .



Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019