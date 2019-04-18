Services Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Delta United Methodist Church 101 Northwood Drive View Map Resources More Obituaries for Henry Steck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry William "Bill" Steck

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Henry William "Bill" Steck, a longtime coach and teacher in the Evergreen school district who inspired students across generations, died in his Grand Rapids, Ohio, home on Monday. He was 70.



He had an apparent heart attack, his daughter, Ann Marie Steck, said. Mr. Steck and his wife, Carol, moved more than two years ago from Delta, Ohio, to a house on the Maumee River in Grand Rapids.



"We wanted a place with a view, a place you feel you're on vacation every day," his wife said.



The Evergreen district, which spans Fulton and Lucas counties, hired Mr. Steck in 1970, not long after the physical education major graduated from Bowling Green State University with a bachelor's degree. He remained for about 40 years.



"He wanted to coach," his daughter said. "My dad loved sports. He grew up near Cincinnati in the '70s. It was the Big Red Machine."



At Evergreen, Mr. Steck taught anatomy, physiology, biology, plus health, physical education, and drivers education in high school. He also taught elementary and junior high students. He was athletic director of the high school and junior high.



He was head boys baseball coach early in his career and head girls softball coach near the close of his career. Some of the softball players were daughters of those baseball players.



John Langenderfer played shortstop four years starting in 1972, Mr. Steck's first year as coach. His daughter, Taylor, played shortstop four years starting in 2006. His senior team made the regional finals and got beaten - as did her freshman team.



"Bill was very intense to say the least as a 22-year-old coach starting out," said Mr. Langenderfer, who coached the Evergreen girls varsity basketball team from 2003-16. "Bill was a strict disciplinarian, very demanding."



By Taylor's playing career, "he mellowed out," Mr. Langenderfer said. "He knew his baseball, he knew his softball. He was a disciplined worker with his practice schedule. He was one of the early innovators in the baseball workout."



His softball teams were league runners up in four of the previous seven seasons, The Blade reported before the 2007 season. No other Evergreen girls team had advanced as far in any sport as that 2006 team on which Taylor Langenderfer played. Before Mr. Steck, the softball team hadn't finished any season over .500.



"Because of the way he taught and explained everything, he is probably one of the best coaches I've ever seen, and I've seen a lot of coaches," said his wife, Carol, who played basketball at what is now Siena Heights University and became junior varsity girls basketball coach at Evergreen.



"He worked on fundamentals. He built from there, and he used the same approach in coaching as in the classroom," his wife said.



Mr. Steck also was an assistant football and boys basketball coach and an assistant commissioner of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League.



He was active in the Fulton County United Way and served on the Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services. He was a former president of the Evergreen Education Association and served on the negotiating committee.



He was born May 11, 1948, in Greenville, Ohio, to Ethel and Henry Jacob Steck. He played football, baseball, and basketball and Greenville High School. He had a master's degree from the University of Toledo.



Surviving are his wife, the former Carol Bachelder, whom he married April 28, 1978; daughter, Ann Marie Steck; son, Matthew Steck; sisters, Sara Melford and Sue Steck-Turner, and two granddaughters.



Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Barnes Funeral Chapel in Delta. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Delta United Methodist Church, where he was a member.



The family suggests tributes to the Evergreen Athletic Department or Delta United Methodist Church.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.