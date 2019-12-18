|
|
Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr.
Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr., age 86, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Heritage Village of Waterville. Herbert was born September 2, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1953 graduate of Woodward High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Herb married Shirley (Collins) in 1956 and shared 53 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. He worked for Chrysler TMP retiring in 1995. Herb loved to take scenic drives and travel with his wife; they once took a 3 month vacation, traveling to Alaska up through the Northern States and back through the Southern States. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and sitting on his front porch with his wife.
Herb is survived by his sons, Herbert (Carol) Swartzlander Jr. and Thomas (Gale) Swartzlander; step-daughter, Gail McCray; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers and sisters.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the .
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019