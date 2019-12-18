Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Swartzlander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr. Obituary
Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr.

Herbert A. Swartzlander Sr., age 86, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Heritage Village of Waterville. Herbert was born September 2, 1933 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a 1953 graduate of Woodward High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Herb married Shirley (Collins) in 1956 and shared 53 years of marriage before her passing in 2010. He worked for Chrysler TMP retiring in 1995. Herb loved to take scenic drives and travel with his wife; they once took a 3 month vacation, traveling to Alaska up through the Northern States and back through the Southern States. He enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and sitting on his front porch with his wife.

Herb is survived by his sons, Herbert (Carol) Swartzlander Jr. and Thomas (Gale) Swartzlander; step-daughter, Gail McCray; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers and sisters.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -