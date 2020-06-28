Herbert J. Betz
1929 - 2020
Herbert J. Betz

Herbert J. Betz, age 91, of Palmyra, passed away June 24, 2020, at home under hospice. He was born January 12, 1929, in Riga Twp., MI, the son of Stanley and Emma (Fischer) Betz. On January 10, 1953, he married Joyce Ferry, she preceded him in death on October 15, 2018. Herbert served his country in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He worked at Blissfield Manufacturing for over 42 years, retiring in 1990 as a purchasing agent. Herbert was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blissfield, MI. He also was a member of the Blissfield American Legion and the Adrian VFW and served on their Honor Guard Team. Herbert loved making earrings, going hunting, riding his tractor and being outdoors.

He is survived by two daughters, Jaclyn (Neil) Smith and Tami (Kent) Rehklau; grandchildren, Jasmine Bailey, Landon Rehklau and David Rehklau; one great granddaughter, Amaya (David) Cornette; two sisters, Susie (John) Sharp and Sally (Don) Chittenden and two sisters in law, Donna Betz and Shirley Betz.

In addition to his wife, Joyce Betz, he was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sedonna Clark, Homer Betz, Harley Betz, Erma Steib and Alice Marie Betz.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Hwy, Adrian, MI, with Pastor Jennifer Kiefer officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian, MI, with Military Honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post 1584 Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 28, 2020, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
JUN
29
Burial
Lenawee Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
My condolences ladies. Your parents were, to me, always friendly, upbeat and caring. They always had a smile and a wave in the neighborhood.
Mark Jackson
