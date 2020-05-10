Herbert Lee Royal



Herbert Lee Royal, 88, of Waterville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1931, in Bryan, Ohio, to Burt and Beulah Royal. Herb graduated from Bryan High School in 1949 and immediately enlisted in the United States Air Force stationed in Anchorage, Alaska.



After serving his country, Herb began a career in telecommunication engineering with Ohio Bell and later AT&T. As an engineer, Herb had the honor of designing and overseeing the installation of telecommunication equipment and facilities, and even worked on Air Force One for President Ford during his visit to Toledo Airport. He finally retired from AT&T in 1984.



A resident of Waterville since 1961, Herb served on the Waterville Fire Department as a volunteer fireman serving the community for over 25 years. He was also a member of the West Unity American Legion.



Herb loved fishing, golfing, bowling, playing softball in his early years and playing cards. The best moments he had were spending time with his family.



Herb is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bernice Carol Royal; as well as their five children, daughters, Crystal (Jim) Snyder, Laura (John) Chesebro, Linda (David) Potts; and sons, Jeffery (Byrdie) Royal and Brian Royal. He is also survived by one brother, Raymond Royal; and one sister, Lois Thiel.



He was blessed with 5 beautiful granddaughters who he adored, Nichole (Judd) Stiglich, Leanne (Dennis) Gill, Elizabeth Royal, Allison and Lauren Sloan. He also leaves behind four great grandchildren who will miss him dearly, Isaac and Josie Stiglich and Ainsley and Anderson Gill.



He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers;2 sisters; and many aunts and uncles.



Services for Herbert will be held privately and he will be laid to rest at Wakeman Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store