Trinity Lutheran Church
4560 Glendale Ave
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
4560 Glendale Street
Toledo, OH
Herbert R. Medley Jr. Obituary
Herbert R. Medley Jr.

Herb passed away at home on July 26, 2019 while in care of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Herb was 86 years old.

Herb is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judith. Also his children, Lynn Aiello, Pamela Medley, Michelle (Jerome) Westmeyer, Vickie (Bill) Schulz, Robert Medley, Richard (Monica) Ochsner and Diane (Jeff) Cline; as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service for Herb on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The service is being held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4560 Glendale Street, Toledo, Ohio.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 23, 2019
