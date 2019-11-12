Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Petri Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Petri Lutheran Church
3120 South Byrne Rd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Snyder


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Snyder Obituary
Herbert Snyder

Herbert Charles Snyder, age 78, of Toledo, passed away November 9, 2019. Herb was born May 17, 1941 in Allentown, PA to Nevin and Dorothy (Cassler) Snyder. Herb graduated in 1963 from Lehigh University with a Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering. He retired from Owens-Illinois after 35 years and was a member of the American Society of Testing and Materials. Herb was an active member at St. Petri Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing with their choir, the Maumee Senior Center Singers and barbershop quartets. Herb and his wife, Karen spent winters in Cocoa Beach, FL. Herb was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karen, children; Patricia (Andrew) Ohler, Amy (John) Schueler and Bruce (Heather) Snyder; grandchildren, James Ohler, Thomas Ohler, Elizabeth Schueler, Emma Schueler and Christopher Schueler and Noah Snyder, sister, Joanne (Donald) Ehrig of Katy, TX, along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Petri Lutheran Church, 3120 South Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH, 43614 with a visitation a half hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Herb's memory to St. Petri Lutheran Church or to the .

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -