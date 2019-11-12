|
|
Herbert Snyder
Herbert Charles Snyder, age 78, of Toledo, passed away November 9, 2019. Herb was born May 17, 1941 in Allentown, PA to Nevin and Dorothy (Cassler) Snyder. Herb graduated in 1963 from Lehigh University with a Bachelors of Science in Chemical Engineering. He retired from Owens-Illinois after 35 years and was a member of the American Society of Testing and Materials. Herb was an active member at St. Petri Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing with their choir, the Maumee Senior Center Singers and barbershop quartets. Herb and his wife, Karen spent winters in Cocoa Beach, FL. Herb was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Herb is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karen, children; Patricia (Andrew) Ohler, Amy (John) Schueler and Bruce (Heather) Snyder; grandchildren, James Ohler, Thomas Ohler, Elizabeth Schueler, Emma Schueler and Christopher Schueler and Noah Snyder, sister, Joanne (Donald) Ehrig of Katy, TX, along with numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Petri Lutheran Church, 3120 South Byrne Rd., Toledo, OH, 43614 with a visitation a half hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Herb's memory to St. Petri Lutheran Church or to the .
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019