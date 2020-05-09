(News story) Herbert W. Boyer, an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II and a career cost accountant for whom golf was a constant over 90 years, died Sunday at Kingston of Sylvania, where he lived the last eight years. He was 104.
His health declined after a fall the previous week, and the cause of death was not related to coronavirus, his daughter, Jan Rosebrock, said.
Mr. Boyer retired at age 65 after more than 40 years at Teledyne CAE and its predecessor, Continental Aviation & Engineering Co., which supplied parts for U.S. defense systems. As a cost accountant, he monitored prices of, for instance, jet engine parts, his daughter said.
"He liked the people, and he liked the work, and he loved his numbers," his daughter said.
Mr. Boyer played golf into the 2018 season. He was a member since 1947 of Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, which for his 90th birthday awarded him an honorary life membership. On that occasion, about 160 guests gathered for a party at the club. His stepson Bob Gabel recalled Mr. Boyer's message to the crowd:
"'I have one request - you need to save the date. Ten years from now, we're going to do this again.' And we did," his step son said. "When he said that at 90, the whole place cracked up."
Mr. Boyer first picked up a club at age 10 and golfed with his dad, he told The Blade at age 96 in 2012, the week after his eighth and, as it turned out, final hole-in-one. He downplayed the feat.
"That was fun," he said in 2012. "I've had eight holes in one over 65 years. It doesn't happen too often."
His fifth was in 1999, when he shot his age - then 83 - for the 20th time. He first shot his age at age 72. He told The Blade's Mike Tressler that he was once a scratch golfer.
"But I don't hit the ball as far as I did when I was 80," he said at age 83.
He played as often as he could for decades, walking the course through his 50s.
"For him it was very relaxing, and when you're good at it, as good as he was, he just fell in love with it," his daughter said.
Mr. Boyer was on the DeVilbiss High School golf team and took part in local tournaments.
"I played for three years in high school," Mr. Boyer told The Blade in 2012. "When I got out of school, of course I went to work. I was drafted into service, and I was gone for about three years, and I played competitive golf in the Toledo district for many years."
He'd served on the Highland Meadows board. He enjoyed working with people - club members and staff - and was fond of the course.
"It's got every type of hole you would expect - the traps, water, and fairways. It's got everything," Mr. Boyer said in 2012, when he was the club's oldest member golfer. Indeed, a family member said then that a reporter might have difficulty catching up with him, because he'd be on the course by 9 a.m.
He continued to go to the club's Friday night dinners until last fall, his daughter said.
"Everybody knows Herbie. We had a hard time leaving the place, because everybody had to talk to Herbie," his daughter said.
He was born Jan. 11, 1916, to Fannie and William Boyer and grew up on Westway Street in West Toledo. He was on golf and track teams at DeVilbiss, from which he graduated in 1934. The school had opened three years earlier, so he attended Libbey High School in South Toledo to start, his daughter said.
He attended the University of Toledo and for a time worked in the office at Surface Combustion. He was drafted and, once in Europe, served on seven fronts in the war, his daughter said
"When he was in the war, they realized he was so good with numbers, he did a lot of the number paperwork wherever they were stationed," his daughter said.
Until about a decade ago, he said little about what he did in the war.
"There are a lot of big blanks he was gradually filling in," his daughter said. He served in the 439th Troop Carrier group and became a staff sergeant, according to What A Time It Was, a book of interviews with northwest Ohio World War II veterans by his friend, Andrew "Bud" Fisher.
At age 101, his daughter accompanied him on an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne, Ind., to Washington. Family gathered at the airport for their return.
"He was so proud of that Honor Flight," his stepson said. "He had tears in his eyes."
He and Phillis Dressler married in 1940. She died in 1972. He married Frances Gabel in 1974. She died in 1998. His son, Douglas Boyer, and stepson Ron Gabel also preceded him in death.
Surviving are his daughter, Jan Rosebrock; stepsons, Bob and Jim Gabel; stepdaughter, Joan Nicholson; 15 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.
Services were private, with arrangements by Walker Funeral Home. A gathering to celebrate Mr. Boyer's life will be announced later, his family said.
The family suggests tributes to the Ryan Gabel Scholarship Fund at St. Francis de Sales High School or Christ the King Church, of which he was a member.
