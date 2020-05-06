Herbert William Boyer
Herbert William Boyer, age 104, passed away peacefully May 3, 2020, at Kingston of Sylvania. He was born January 11, 1916, in Toledo to the late William and Fannie (Fralick) Boyer. He graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1934, where he excelled in Track and Field and Golf. He served in Europe with the Army Air Corp during WWII attaining the rank of Sergeant. He later attended The University of Toledo and worked as a cost accountant for Teledyne (formerly Continental Aviation) for more than 40 years.
Herb was an avid golfer with a single digit handicap, who had eight holes in one in his career. The most recent was when he was just 96. He had been a member of Highland Meadows Golf Club since 1947 where he served on the board of directors. At the age of 90, he was named an Honorary Life Member. His long time friend, Bud Fisher, would always make sure he had a ride to Highland for Friday dinners. Herb also always looked forward to The Toledo University Downtown Coaches Association Monday luncheons. When he couldn't drive anymore, his loyal friend, Tom Bettinger, would make sure that he attended.
Herb married his first wife, Phillis Dressler in 1940. A son, Douglas, arrived on Christmas Day 1942, and Herb was drafted a few months later. Their daughter, Janet, came along in 1946. Phillis passed away in 1972 after 32 years of marriage.
Herb married his second wife, Frances Gabel in 1974, and the Gabel-Boyer union began with a long journey of loving and wonderful family gatherings that are still occurring today. Fran passed away in 1998 of cancer after they were married for 24 years.
Herb loved spending time with friends and especially his family. One of the highlights of his life was to visit Washington, DC, with Honor Flight at the age of 101. He proudly displayed his Honor Flight Mementos for all to see.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Jan (Dave) Rosebrock; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Boyer; stepchildren, Bob (Diana) Gabel, Jim (Kathy) Gabel, Joan (Tom ) Nicholson; step daughter-in-law, Sistie Gabel; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren and special niece, Mary Karen Laskey, who visited with him often in recent years. Herb was also preceded in death by a brother, Ken Boyer; sister, Helen Eberlin; son, Douglas Boyer; step son, Ron Gabel; grandsons, Todd Rosebrock and Ryan Gabel; and special friends, Kathy Strong and Grace Chapman.
Due to the current circumstances, visitation, funeral mass and committal services will be private. The funeral Mass celebrated by Reverend Ronald Olszewski can viewed via live stream at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2020, by visiting Herb's page at walkerfuneralhomes.com, where condolences and memories can also be shared with the family. A gathering to celebrate Herb's amazing life will be announced at a later date.
Herb enjoyed his 8 years living at Kingston, making many friends with staff and residents. We wish to thanks all those who took care of Herb for the loving care he received especially during this Covid Pandemic. A caregiver mentioned last week that she saw him putting golf balls in his room as he propped himself up with his walker.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ryan Gabel Scholarship Fund, care of St Francis de Sales High school, or Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.