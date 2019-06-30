Herbert Woodall Ford, Jr.



Herbert Woodall Ford Jr, age 95, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the home of his daughter. He was born on June 15, 1924, in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was the son of Herbert Woodall Ford Sr. and Jacinth (McNutt) Ford. Herbert married his beloved wife, Roselyn (Nassar) Ford on September 7, 1952, in the Orthodox Church and they later attended the Methodist Church. They went on to enjoy 65 years of marriage. Herbert enjoyed traveling with his wife, woodworking, performing genealogy research and spending time with his loving family and friends. Herbert graduated from Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio. He served in World War II in the 78th Infantry Division in the European Theater from February 24, 1943 to April 15, 1946. After the war he attended Biaritz University in France and the University of Illinois. He met his wife Roselyn while working at the Rossford Ordinance Army Depot in Ohio. He was employed at the Defense Logistics Agency in Battle Creek, MI for 37 years.



He is survived by his daughters, Denise Tindle, Diana (Thomas) Cole and Darlene (Michael) Ford-Fontana; grandchildren, Mike Tindle, Kristin (David) Tindle Coe, Leanne Cole, David Cole, Catherine Fontana, Michael A. Fontana, Joseph Fontana, Nathan Ford-Fontana; and great grandchildren, Caleb Coe and Mia Coe. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews including Doug (Sheila) Ford, Susan Ford, Donna Martin, Frank (Arlene) Shaw, Sheila (Sam) Gamble, Mary Louise (Terry) Breymaier, Jackie (Warren) Barnes, Robert (Kathy) Przybysz, Sharon (Gus) Culianos and Ronald (Sue) Nassar. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents and his brother, Gerald Manning Ford.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 9:30 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline, MI, with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Burial will be held at the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, MI, at 1:00 P.M. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Saline, MI, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019