Herma T. Green "Marianne Ballas"
Herma T. (Coffey) Green passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Kingston Place Marion. She was the daughter of James Francis Coffey and Catherine Victoria Lares Coffey. She was born at their home on Farming Street in Marion, Ohio on October 25, 1925.
Herma graduated in 1943 from Marion's St. Mary's school and remained a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church until her death.
During World War II, Herma traveled to Grand Prairie, Texas to visit her brother James Coffey. There, she worked as a switchboard operator during the war. Returning to Marion, Ohio in 1945, she met her future husband Joseph H. Green, who had just returned home from combat having served in the 82nd Airborne in the European campaign. They were married in March of 1946.
Before marrying, Herma was employed by the Islay Dairy Company as well as The Marion Power Shovel Company. She, also, was retired from the J.C. Penney Company after working there for thirty-four years. Herma most enjoyed her time volunteering at the Marion General Hospital for twenty years.
Herma is survived by her son, Joseph H. Green (Marion, Ohio); daughter, Marianne Ballas (Toledo, Ohio), and son Jeffrey Green (Osteen, Florida). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Sondra LaPointe (Scott), Anna Tinnerello, Tim Robinson (Andrea), Jeff Robinson (Angela), Joseph H. Green III, and Lacey Jae Green, as well as her eleven great-grandchildren. As the Matriarch of the family, she will be greatly missed. Herma will be remembered as a caring, giving and loving woman who was intelligent, loyal and resilient with an incredible work ethic.
Herma became a resident of Kingston Residences in Marion, Ohio in 2015 and made many friends there. The family would like to thank all of the associates at Kingston and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care.
Friends and family may come to honor Herma's life on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Catholic prayer service at 7pm at the Boyd-Born Funeral Home. Father Kyle Tennant will conduct the funeral service on Tuesday in the funeral home at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a gift to the St. Mary Schools "in memory of Herma T. Green," 251 N. Main St., Marion, OH. 43302. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019