Herman C. Wonderly
Herman C. Wonderly, 77, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:30 pm Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg.
Visitation is Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 2-5 & 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria where a Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 pm.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 am Thursday at St. Wendelin's with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery. A luncheon will then be served in St. Wendelin Parish Hall.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019