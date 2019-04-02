Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
133 W. Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
133 W. Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
133 W. Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Hoening & Son Funeral Home
133 W. Tiffin Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wendelin's
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Wonderly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman C. Wonderly


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Herman C. Wonderly Obituary
Herman C. Wonderly

Herman C. Wonderly, 77, of Fostoria, passed away at 9:30 pm Saturday March 30, 2019 at Hospice of NW Ohio, Perrysburg.

Visitation is Wednesday April 3, 2019 from 2-5 & 6-8 pm at HOENING & SON FUNERAL HOME 133 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria where a Christian Wake service will take place at 7:30 pm.

Funeral Mass is 10:30 am Thursday at St. Wendelin's with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery. A luncheon will then be served in St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries