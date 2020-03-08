|
Herman Dale "Pop" Houchins
Herman Dale "Pop" Houchins, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born February 12, 1935, to Herman and Irene (Toth) Houchins. He was a Ham Radio Operator for many years, his call number was KB8OJK. His other interests included playing pinochle, shooting pool, and watching westerns.
Herman will be remembered by his children, Mary Lou (John) Carr, John D. Houchins, and Gary (Laura) Houchins; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Soldenwagner; brother, Rodney T. Houchins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Edna; daugher, Sally; and twin sister, Beverly Lowe.
At Herman's request, there will be no visitation and family remembrances will be private. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.toledocremation.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020