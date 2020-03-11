|
Herman L. Wolf
Herman L. Wolf, 87, of Genoa, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 22, 1932 in Oregon, Ohio to Frank and Marie Wolf. Herman was a 1951 graduate of Clay High School. He married his wife, Ruth Schmidlin on January 31, 1953 and started their family together, raising five children. Herman was a lifelong farmer and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He enjoyed going fishing on his boat and spending time with family up north, riding snowmobiles and four wheelers.
Herman is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Ruth; children, Daniel (Marsha) Wolf, Connie (Matt) Schlagheck, Luann (Steve Miller) Wolf, and Maria Wolf; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jason, Julie, Josh, Andy, Sara, Adam, Brad, and Katelin; great-grandchildren, Charley, Cassidy, Claire, Madison, Austin, Logan, Grant, Jaylin, Malani, Lillian, Dillon, Lucille, Emma, Abigail, Piper, Hank, and Paige; siblings, Robert (Linda) Wolf of Minnesota and Rosemarie (Denny) Dickinson of Genoa. He was preceded in death by his parents; six year old daughter, Linda Wolf from Leukemia; infant grandson, Charles; and his brother, Wade Wolf.
Services will be private.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020