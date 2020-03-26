Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
3232 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Grove Baptist Church
3232 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
Herman Stokes Jr. Obituary
Mr. Herman Stokes, Jr.

Herman Stokes, Jr., 81 of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Herman was an exceptionally skilled self-employed general contractor, contributing to many homes, additions, garages, churches and buildings throughout the City of Toledo. He leaves to cherish his gentle spirit, 6 children; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Services 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. Pastor J. L. Spears, Officiant.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Hickman Cancer Center. https://giving.promedica.org/flower

Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
