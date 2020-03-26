|
|
Mr. Herman Stokes, Jr.
Herman Stokes, Jr., 81 of Toledo, Ohio passed away suddenly surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Herman was an exceptionally skilled self-employed general contractor, contributing to many homes, additions, garages, churches and buildings throughout the City of Toledo. He leaves to cherish his gentle spirit, 6 children; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Union Grove Baptist Church, 3232 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 12 noon Family Hour/Wake. Pastor J. L. Spears, Officiant.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Hickman Cancer Center. https://giving.promedica.org/flower
Published in The Blade from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020