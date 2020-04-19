Herman Zielinski March 11, 1934 - April 12, 2020 Herm was born March 11, 1934, to Edward and Anna (Przyojski) Zielinski. He was the youngest of nine children. Herm died April 12, 2020 at the Legacy of Lakes of Monclova. Our eternal gratitude to the entire staff at the Legacy for their loving care and the many kindnesses given to Herm and to me during this sad time. Herm went to St. Hedwig's Grade School. He graduated from Woodward High School in 1952. Herm obtained a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Toledo in 1961 and a Master of Education in 1971. He taught math and science at Gunkel Elementary School for nine years before beginning his career as a School Psychologist for the Toledo Public Schools. Herm retired in 1994. Herm served as President of Maumee Valley School Psychologists Association. He drew cartoons and wrote articles for both the Ohio School Psychologists Association and for the National Association of School Psychologist Journals. Herm's cartooning talents were used to illustrate Dr. Jerome Sattler's text book on School Psychology, "Assessment of Children." At his retirement, OSPA presented him with an Honorary Life Membership and published a retrospective of his art and prose called "Hermobilia, Stories, Sketches, & Songs from the pen of Herm Zielinski." Herm was a man of many talents. Music was a life-long love. He played the clarinet and saxophone in the Woodward High School Marching Band and in the WHS Orchestra. Herm started performing with local Polish Polka bands when he was a teenager. He played for 25 years as part of the Joe Raymond Trio. Herm enjoyed making models of the Universal Studios monsters, collecting clocks and other things with a goal of having one of everything. Those of us who knew him well appreciated his delightful sense of humor and he will truly be missed. Herm was preceded in death by his son, Mark, in 1996; his parents; 5 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Beverly; son's, Neal (Dora) and Glenn (Cindy); daugther-in-law, Penny Dreps (Jeff); six grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews;and his sister-in-law, Nancy Nadeau and her family. At this time a memorial service is being planned for a later date. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerunferalhomes.com walkerfuneralhomes.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.