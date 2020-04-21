(News story) Herman Zielinski, an acclaimed Toledo school psychologist, died April 12 at the Lakes of Monclova in Monclova Township. He was 86. He died of Alzheimer's disease, his wife of 66 years, Beverly Zielinski, said. Mr. Zielinski retired in 1994 after 24 years as a school psychologist for Toledo Public Schools. Before that, he taught math and science for nine years at Gunkel Elementary School. Mrs. Zielinski said he made the switch because "he loved working directly with the child and with the family, helping children with learning issues overcome difficulties." "He was especially skillful at diagnosing the child's problems, be it learning or family issues," she said. Said Bruce Kelly, a former colleague: "He was a very creative guy. ... [And] he liked kids. He did really well with them. He was friendly. He was nonthreatening. He was cooperative. And he worked really well with other staff members." His professional membership included Maumee Valley School Psychologists' Association, of which he was a past president, Ohio School Psychologists Association, and National Association of School Psychologists, for all of which he drew cartoons and wrote articles. Additionally, he helped illustrate Assessment of Children: Cognitive Foundations and Applications textbooks by Jerome M. Sattler, Publisher, Inc. Around the time Mr. Zielinski retired, Ohio School Psychologists Association gave him an honorary life membership and published Hermobilia, Stories, Sketches, & Songs From the Pen of Herm Zielinski , a retrospective of his art and prose. Mr. Zielinski was born March 11, 1934, in Toledo to Edward and Anna Zielinski, the youngest of nine children. In 1952, he graduated from Woodward High School and then was a factory worker in Toledo for two years, helping make landing gear for bombers. While in high school, he played the clarinet and saxophone in the the school marching band and orchestra. As a teenager, he also performed with area Polish polka bands; later in his life, he played as part of the Joe Raymond Trio for 25 years. In 1954, Mr. Zielinski was drafted in the Army and was later stationed in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1956 with the rank of private first class. He later used his GI Bill to attend the University of Toledo, graduating with bachelor's and master's degrees in 1961 and 1971 respectively, both in education. In addition to music, cartooning, and writing, he enjoyed repairing wind instruments, making models of the Universal Pictures' classic monster characters, and collecting and personalizing clocks that he liked to gift to friends. "He was a true Renaissance man. He could talk almost about any subject knowledgeably. He loved music. He loved art. And he loved life in general," Mrs. Zielinski said. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Zielinski, and eight siblings. Along with his wife, surviving are his sons, Neal and Glenn Zielinski; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements are by the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at sigov@theblade.com or 419-724-6089.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 21, 2020.