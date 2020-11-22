1/1
Herminia "Minnie" Ruiz
1936 - 2020
Herminia (Minnie) Ruiz

Herminia (Minnie) Ruiz, 84, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born in Laredo, Texas on April 25, 1936 to Martin and Maria Estella (Hernandez) Rodriguez. Herminia married the late Agapito Ruiz in Laredo, Texas on May 31, 1959 and traveled to Toledo, Ohio for their honeymoon so Agapito could reunite with his father, Jose Ruiz, and decided to make this their home. Herminia and Agapito were married for 38 years prior to his passing on June 11, 1997. She was a wonderful wife and a caring, giving mom, grandma, great-grandma, aunt, sister, and dear friend. In the earlier days she volunteered her time to help at various church festivals. Her past-times were enjoying bingo, dancing, cookouts, spending time with her family.

Herminia is survived by her children, Yolanda Ruiz, Andres (Sherry) Ruiz, Patricia (Luis) Soto, Maria (Emilio) Esparza, Irene (Miguel) Martinez, and Jose (Janna) Ruiz; her grandkids, Matthew, Tony, Salina, Angelica, Miguel II, Hailey, Luis Jr., Celia, Emilio, Jose, Julianna, Joaquin, Agapito, Arianna, and Randy; her great-grandkids, Emmalina, Emmanuel, Misael, Micaela, Valenzia, Eusebio, Elianna, Miguel III, Jesse, Laylah, Jayson, Brianna, Katera, Chelsey, Kameron, Logan, Luna, Lillianna, Jeremy Jr., Jose, and Sa'Leah; her siblings, (Twin) Martha Rodriguez, Josefa (Jose) Castillo and Martin (Gail) Rodriguez Jr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Agapito Ruiz; great-grandson, Ezequiel; brothers, Jose and Francisco Rodriguez; sisters, Belia Herrera and Maria Estela Salazar.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 738 S. St. Clair St., Toledo, OH on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
NOV
24
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NOV
25
Interment
12:30 PM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
