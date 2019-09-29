Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Herta Johnson


1929 - 2019
Herta Johnson Obituary
Herta Johnson

Dearly loved mother and grandmother, Herta Johnson, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family the morning of Friday, September 27, 2019, at the age of 90.

Born in Munich, Germany on July 27, 1929 to Joseph and Elsa Kroell. At the young age of 22 years old, Herta traveled to Toledo, Ohio from Munich, Germany. It is in Toledo where she met and married John Johnson. Together, they founded and operated Johnson Plate and Window Glass for 48 years. Herta enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren, her two daughters, cooking, crossword puzzles, reading, home decorating, and crafting.

Herta was preceded in death by her husband, John. Cherishing her memory are her loving daughters, Christina (Russ) Hunsaker, Tanasa (David) Hoertz; her beloved four grandchildren, Rachael (Frank) Hullinger, Whitney (Travis) Beczynski, Andrew (Amy) Hoertz, and Kathryn Hoertz; her sister, Edelgard Whiteman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank the many nurses and aides, as well as, Sister Joy, Ben, and the staff at St. Clare Commons. The family would also like to thank the caring staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Their assistance in making the family comfortable during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Services will be private. Memorial contributions can be made to .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
