Hezekiah "Hez" Adebisi
1956 - 2020
Hezekiah "Hez" Adebisi

Hezekiah Olusegun Adebisi, age 63, of Toledo, passed away April 20, 2020. Hezekiah was born October 21, 1956 in Nigieria to Julius and Maria Adebisi. He graduated from the University of Toledo. Hezekiah worked at Concord Care Center as a Registered Nurse and worked in the health care field for many years as a dialysis technician. He will be remembered as a hard working, generous and kind soul. He was a member of the Nigerian community in Toledo.

Hezekiah was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Myrasha Adebisi; sister, Beny Adebisi; and friend, Nina Bedford. He will be missed by his extended family, friends and co-workers.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. All guidelines regarding social distancing will be enforced.

Published in The Blade on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
