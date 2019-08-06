|
|
Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren
Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren, age 88 formerly of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away April 26, 2019.
Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee Donate by phone: (865) 544-6288 - Donate by mail Send a check to: Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Hilaire Michael Van Dooren. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019