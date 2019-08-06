Home

Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
4855 Parker St
Dearborn Heights, OH
Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren

Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren Obituary
Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren

Hilaire Michael "Larry" Van Dooren, age 88 formerly of Dearborn Heights, MI passed away April 26, 2019.

Mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 4855 Parker St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimers Tennessee Donate by phone: (865) 544-6288 - Donate by mail Send a check to: Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Hilaire Michael Van Dooren. www.clickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
