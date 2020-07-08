1/1
Hilal Isho Markho
1962 - 2020
Hilal Isho Markho

Hilal Isho Markho, 58, of Maumee, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020. After a short battle with cancer, he went comfortably at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 5, 1962, in Baghdad, Iraq, to Isho and Dalal Markho. He married the love of his life, Batrisa Frenso on April 13, 1997 and together they raised 4 sons.

Hilal moved to the United States in 1971. He owned and operated Marino's Beverage Depot in Sylvania with his wife and sons. Hilal loved his family and will be missed by his wife, sons, mother, brothers and his nieces and nephews.

Hial is survived by his loving wife, Batrisa; sons, Mario, Milano, Marino and Morgan; mother, Dalal; brothers, Wissam and Bassam; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Isho. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Reeb Funeral Home from 4pm until 8pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania at 10am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to any children's cancer charity in honor of his memory. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

