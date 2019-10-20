Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Rishel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda L. Rishel


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilda L. Rishel Obituary
Hilda L. Rishel

Hilda L. Rishel, 91, of Northwood, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, at home with her daughters beside her on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Hilda was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 8, 1928 to Henry and Elsie (Lamb) Kuebler. Hilda was a graduate of Waite High School in 1945. She happily resided in Northwood since the 1960's. Hilda attended St. John United Church of Christ in Genoa. Hilda was the Activities Coordinator for the OI Golden Emblem Club. She enjoyed organizing travel excursions and parties. Hilda and her husband Orval were avid travelers and enjoyed their time vacationing together. She also taught ceramics in her home for several years.

Hilda is survived by her children, Pamela (Keith) Sims and Darlene (Stan) Harrison; grandchildren, Kimberlee (Troy) Hertzfeld, Jeffrey (Tracy) Harrison and Laura (Nicholas) Szyskowski; great grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Jessica Hertzfeld, Jenna Hertzfeld, Kegan Harrison, Brooke Johnson, Nathan Hertzfeld, Elizabeth Syzskowski, Jessica (Jason) Livermore, Richard Bowles, Alex Bowles and Mary (Tyler) Janney; great-great grandchildren, Kyler Bowles, Everett Livermore and Natalie Janney; and fur baby and best friend, Mia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval Rishel; parents; and siblings, George Kuebler, Glenn Kuebler, Joseph Kuebler and Joyce Brenke.

Private graveside services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to St. John United Church of Christ in Genoa. Hilda's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Perrysburg for their special attention and care during this time.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now