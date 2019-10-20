|
Hilda L. Rishel
Hilda L. Rishel, 91, of Northwood, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, peacefully, at home with her daughters beside her on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Hilda was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 8, 1928 to Henry and Elsie (Lamb) Kuebler. Hilda was a graduate of Waite High School in 1945. She happily resided in Northwood since the 1960's. Hilda attended St. John United Church of Christ in Genoa. Hilda was the Activities Coordinator for the OI Golden Emblem Club. She enjoyed organizing travel excursions and parties. Hilda and her husband Orval were avid travelers and enjoyed their time vacationing together. She also taught ceramics in her home for several years.
Hilda is survived by her children, Pamela (Keith) Sims and Darlene (Stan) Harrison; grandchildren, Kimberlee (Troy) Hertzfeld, Jeffrey (Tracy) Harrison and Laura (Nicholas) Szyskowski; great grandchildren, Blake Johnson, Jessica Hertzfeld, Jenna Hertzfeld, Kegan Harrison, Brooke Johnson, Nathan Hertzfeld, Elizabeth Syzskowski, Jessica (Jason) Livermore, Richard Bowles, Alex Bowles and Mary (Tyler) Janney; great-great grandchildren, Kyler Bowles, Everett Livermore and Natalie Janney; and fur baby and best friend, Mia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Orval Rishel; parents; and siblings, George Kuebler, Glenn Kuebler, Joseph Kuebler and Joyce Brenke.
Private graveside services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park at a later date. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to St. John United Church of Christ in Genoa. Hilda's family would like to thank Heartland Hospice of Perrysburg for their special attention and care during this time.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 20, 2019