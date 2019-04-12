Hilda M. Michel



Hilda M. Michel, 85, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April



9, 2019 at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born inToledo, Ohio on July 14, 1933, a daughter of the late Frank &Catherine (Schmitz) Keil. Formerly Sr. Merici of the Sisters of St.Francis, Tiffin, Hilda later worked in the library of the former MaryManse College, Toledo.



On April 15, 1967, she married Kenneth J. Michel, and he preceded herin death on June 26, 2011. Together they worked on the family farm andvegetable stand near Oak Harbor. Hilda was the secretary at R.C.Waters Elementary School, Oak Harbor, for many years and was asubstitute aid. An active member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, OakHarbor, she was a former organist and was a member of the Altar RosarySociety and the Corda Club. Hilda and Ken enjoyed traveling aftertheir retirement and visited many places in the U.S. and Europe. Shewas "always busy" and volunteered her time with the Holiday Bureau andMeals on Wheels. Hilda enjoyed reading, playing the piano atRiverview, and going out to eat with her friends.



She is survived by her sons, Ed (Katie) Michel, Joliet, IL and FrankMichel, Oak Harbor; sisters, Sr. Angie Keil, OSF/T, Boonville, KY andDorothy Murawa, Toledo; and grandchildren, Kyle, Paige, & DanielMichel. She was preceded in death by her son, Greg Michel, and asister, Mary Lou Westhoven.



The family will receive friends from 2-8 PM Sunday at Crosser FuneralHome & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, where aChristian Wake service will be held at 7:30 PM Sunday. A Funeral Masswill be celebrated at 10:00 AM Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. BonifaceCatholic Church, 215 Church St., Oak Harbor, where friends may callafter 9:00 AM Monday. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, andinterment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.Following the services, a luncheon will be served in the undercroft ofSt. Boniface Church. Those planning on making a memorial contributionare asked to please consider St. Boniface Church or School, theSisters of St. Francis, Tiffin, or Heartland Hospice. Crosser FuneralHome & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family witharrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence orshare a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.



