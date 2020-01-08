|
|
Hildagarde W. "Hildie" Condon
Hildagarde W. "Hildie" Condon, age 92, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Swan Creek Retirement Village. Hildagarde was born April 16, 1927 as one of eight children to Fred and Laura Condon in Point Place, where she lived 76 years at the same address. She attended Edgewater Elementary School, Point Place Junior High, and Harriet Whitney High School. Hildagarde took on the name "Hildie" early in her newspaper career by her co-workers and was known as "Aunt Garde" to her family and friends. She will be remembered for her caring, compassionate, and giving nature. She was loved by all who met her.
Hildagarde worked various jobs until the 1940s when she began working at the Toledo Times Morning Newspaper in their circulation department. She remained with the Times until the paper closed in 1975. Hildie then worked at the Toledo Blade in circulation from 1975 until her retirement. While working for the papers, Hildie held various leadership positions including supervisor of the circulation customer service department and secretary of the Blade-Times PVC Lounge Committee. She was a member and a steward of the Toledo Newspaper Guild and a member of the Blade-Times Retiree Club. Hildagarde was a lifetime member of the First Apostolic Church. She served in the cradle roll and nursery for several years and was chairman of the greeters.
Hildagarde is survived by a brother, Clarence Condon; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fred, Thurman, Harold and Edward; and sisters, Lucy and Betty. Her greatest joy was being a caregiver to her parents, grandparents, family and friends. She was devoted and loved her family.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to niece, Becky and her husband Mike, for welcoming and caring for Hildegarde in their home for the past 7 1/2 years. They also want to thank Ohio Living Hospice, especially Sean and Kathie, for the wonderful care they provided.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at First Apostolic Church, 5701 W. Sylvania Ave., from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 8, 2020