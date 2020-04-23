Mr. Hillard Lee Miller, Sr. Mr. Miller, Sr., 71, passed Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, due to complications of Covid-19. He worked for Doehler Jarvis for many years as a die setter until retirement and started his own handyman service doing lawns. He is survived by sons, Hillard (Traci) Jr, Darrell (Caitlin), Dennis (Tonya) and Frederick (Kierra) Miller; daughter, Christine Orwig; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 5 siblings and a host of family and friends. Memorial Services 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, preceded by a 6 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Floyd Smith, Jr., Officiant. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.