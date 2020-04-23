Hillard Lee Miller
Mr. Hillard Lee Miller, Sr. Mr. Miller, Sr., 71, passed Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, due to complications of Covid-19. He worked for Doehler Jarvis for many years as a die setter until retirement and started his own handyman service doing lawns. He is survived by sons, Hillard (Traci) Jr, Darrell (Caitlin), Dennis (Tonya) and Frederick (Kierra) Miller; daughter, Christine Orwig; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter; 5 siblings and a host of family and friends. Memorial Services 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, preceded by a 6 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Pastor Floyd Smith, Jr., Officiant. cbrownfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Burniece Chambers
