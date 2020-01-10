|
Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter
Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter, 52, of Waterville Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Holly was born July 20, 1967, in Toledo to the late Frank and Natalie (Nordhaus) Hertzfeld.
Holly graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1985. She initially chose to be a stay-at-home Mom, and later found her calling as a Special Education Aide at Waterville Primary School where she worked for nine years, loving every minute she was with her kids. She is a member of St. Patrick's Providence Catholic Church of Grand Rapids Ohio where she has attended mass since she was a little girl.
Holly married Rich Potter on May 25, 1991. She is survived by the love of her life, Rich and her four children: Andrew, Brittani, Hannah and Nathan Potter. She is also survived by her nine siblings and their spouses: Heidi and Larry Rankin, Craig and Beth Hertzfeld, Andrea and Billy Seyfreid, Trent and Abby Hertzfeld, Heather McDougall, Nicole Hertzfeld, Brock and Shannon Hertzfeld, Ryan Hertzfeld, and Erica Hertzfeld.
Visitation will be held 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., Sunday January 12, 2020 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home at 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Providence Catholic Church, 14010 U.S. Highway 24, Grand Rapids, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the ALS Association. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020