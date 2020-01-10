Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
(419) 878-6530
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH 43566
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Providence Catholic Church
14010 U.S. Highway 24
Grand Rapids, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Holly Potter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter Obituary
Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter

Holly Josette (Hertzfeld) Potter, 52, of Waterville Ohio, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Holly was born July 20, 1967, in Toledo to the late Frank and Natalie (Nordhaus) Hertzfeld.

Holly graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1985. She initially chose to be a stay-at-home Mom, and later found her calling as a Special Education Aide at Waterville Primary School where she worked for nine years, loving every minute she was with her kids. She is a member of St. Patrick's Providence Catholic Church of Grand Rapids Ohio where she has attended mass since she was a little girl.

Holly married Rich Potter on May 25, 1991. She is survived by the love of her life, Rich and her four children: Andrew, Brittani, Hannah and Nathan Potter. She is also survived by her nine siblings and their spouses: Heidi and Larry Rankin, Craig and Beth Hertzfeld, Andrea and Billy Seyfreid, Trent and Abby Hertzfeld, Heather McDougall, Nicole Hertzfeld, Brock and Shannon Hertzfeld, Ryan Hertzfeld, and Erica Hertzfeld.

Visitation will be held 2:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., Sunday January 12, 2020 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home at 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Services to celebrate her life will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Providence Catholic Church, 14010 U.S. Highway 24, Grand Rapids, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the ALS Association. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Holly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -