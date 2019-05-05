Hope A. Carpenter



Hope A. Carpenter, age 93, passed away May 2, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born on May 25, 1925 in Toledo to Earl and Henrietta (Volker) McDarr. She graduated from Woodward High School and went on to marry Russell E. "Russ" Carpenter on July 27, 1945 at Epiphany Lutheran Church. Hope had worked at the Devilbiss Company and then worked in data processing at Johns Manville, retiring in 1982. She was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church for over seventy years.



She was preceded in death by her husband Russ in March of 2015 and her sisters June Coy and Blanche Jarvis.



Surviving are her sons, Gary (Robin) Carpenter and Doug (Debbie) Carpenter, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 North Reynolds Rd. Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424), where the funeral will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Interment Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorial donations are suggested to Epiphany Lutheran Church.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019