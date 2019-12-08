|
|
Hope Faith (Pendrey) Jones
It is with great sadness that the family of Hope Faith (Pendrey) Jones, announce her passing at the age of 83 years. Hope, of Temperance, Michigan died at Hickory Ridge of Temperance on December 2, 2019. She was born March 27, 1936 at home in Lima, Ohio to Delta Mae (Carey) and Lawrence Hanley.
Hope is survived by her children, Cheryl Underhill, Mark Pendrey, Dian Glenn, and Cindy Pendrey; 9 grandchildren, Tanja Eloff, Kelsey Young, Cole Pendrey, Nicholas Glenn, Jamie Brecht, Kyle Pendrey, Teresa Bethel, Liesha Hall, Olivia Crismore-Pendrey; 16 great grandchildren; as well as her ex-husband, Gail Jones.
She is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Patricia; brothers, Robert, Richard, and James; her mother, Delta and father, Lawrence.
Hope worked hard her entire life, often holding two and three jobs at once and retired from the Monroe County Mental Health system, where she was always looking for extra ways to advocate for clients in need. She was so proud that at age 60, she studied diligently and passed the Arizona Board of Realtors exam to become a Realtor for several years while living in Arizona.
She was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi sorority, planning and attending social events with her friends and sisters where she showed her flare for style. Her Bunco Club ranked equally with the sorority for silliness, loud laughter, her wonderful hosting, snacks and rare fun time with her best friends. She enjoyed making beautiful jewelry and ceramics. Anyone who knew Hope, knew that BINGO was her favorite hobby, as well as knowing not to touch her good luck charms or her favorite number, O 70!
Hope was a beautiful dancer and as such, won a Charleston contest. Many sweet times were spent in our living room with the stereo on and mom showing us the twist or jitterbug and everyone trying to keep up with her!
Hope, you will be forever loved and missed!
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019