Horst was a very respectable man that I odored. My father being from Germany. Horst would always help me with translations of old German. He was a staple for the Lions and always tried to get my wife and I to join. I really regret now that we haven't. He deserves much praise as a good man and his heart was always giving. I graduated with his daughter Debbie and she was a very good person as well. Horst and Sue new how to raise there children in the right way. Dignety, pride, and love. I am going to miss Horst tremendously. He always gave a hand out to me since I have know the man. I am very very sad that he is no longer with us in body. But I know he is looking over us and is now back with Sue. God bless him. This is a sad day for me.

George Delhees

Friend