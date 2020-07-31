(News story) PORT CLINTON - Horst Harald Herzog, a longtime Lions Club member and leader, who was an engineer and veteran Ford Motor Co. manager with duties that took him around the world, died July 23 at his Catawba Island home. He was 82.
He learned he had cancer in mid-June, daughter Deborah Mulcahy said.
Mr. Herzog, a 44-year Lions Club member, was a former president of the Port Clinton club. He also had been a zone chairman and a governor of a 10-county district in northern Ohio.
In 2005, he helped introduce Project Lifesaver to Ottawa County, in which people with Alzheimer's disease or other conditions are equipped with wristwatch-style radio transmitters. The devices allow authorities to those who get disoriented or whom families report as missing.
In the early 2000s, Mr. Herzog and Pete DiCesare, president of the Fostoria club and a past district governor, traveled to towns that did not have a Lions Club and spoke to community leaders about the benefits of the service organization. As a result, at least seven new clubs were born.
"He was an overall good guy, somebody you'd want to call a friend," Mr. DiCesare said. "Horst was a really great leader. He's one of these guys who would listen to everybody and make an informed decision. He had the vision to see not only the near future, but ahead."
Mr. Herzog's daughter Amy said: "The Lions organization was important to both my parents, and my dad loved serving."
He retired in 2000 from Ford after a dozen years of living internationally - in India, where he was managing director of a Ford division, and in England, Mexico, and what became the Czech Republic. Among his accomplishments was overseeing the design, construction, and launch of plants that made plastic auto components. For 20 years, he was based at Ford's Sandusky plant.
As he tried, unsuccessfully, to talk his daughter Deborah into becoming an engineer, he would say, she recalled, "It's not the math. It's the projects, being able to visualize something and have it come to fruition."
His daughter Amy said: "He excelled in math, because it was a universal language for him."
Mr. Herzog began his career at Whirlpool.
He was born Jan. 10, 1938, to Else and Albert Herzog in Rozyszcze, Poland. During World War II, his father was conscripted into the German military and separated from his family. At the war's end, the family lived in a displaced persons camp.
He was 14 years old when they moved the United States, settling in St. Joseph, Mich. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School. He was an Army veteran and served in South Korea.
"All of us kids were named American names," daughter Amy said. "He used to tell me all the time, 'You're an American. I'm an American. You need to be proud of where you're from.'"
He had a bachelor's degree in engineering from Western Michigan University and a master of business administration from Bowling Green State University.
He liked to hunt and to fish. For several years, Mr. Herzog and his wife owned Millsite Trout & Gun Club near Sandusky.
He and the former Sue Anne King married Aug. 16, 1959. She died Feb. 8, 2020.
Surviving are his sons, Harald and Richard; daughters, Deborah Mulcahy and Amy Lillquist; brothers, Helmar and Bernhard; seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A Lions memorial service and a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Catawba Island Cemetery. Arrangements are by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home, Port Clinton.
The family suggests tributes to Lions Club International Foundation, Oak Brook, Ill., or to Stein Hospice, Sandusky.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
