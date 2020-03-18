|
Mr. Hosie Holston, III
Mr. Holston, 60, passed Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was a 1977 graduate of the Edward Drummond Libbey High School and was the owner of H & H Plumbing Services.
He is survived by sons, Adrian Carter and Hosie (Anna) Holston, IV; daughters, Nicole Kali Holston, Chantel Carter and Kristy Heilner; 4 grandchildren; sister, Lurena Byrd and brothers, Gary and Larry Holston.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the St. Mark's M. B. Church, 2340 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., Toledo, OH 43615, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Curley Johnson, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020