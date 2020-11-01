Hossein R. Keshari
November 12, 1933 - October 25, 2020
Hossein Rahimi Keshari of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, October 25, 2020, at ProMedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania. He was born on November 12, 1933 in Tehran, Iran, where he spent his childhood and graduated from Sharaf High School. He served in the Persian Armed Forces from 1953-1955, where he achieved the rank of Second Lieutenant, Armory/Tank Officer and received several honors including First in Military Training Class and First among graduating officers, as well as being awarded with a sword from the Commander in Chief of Iranian Armed Forces, His Majesty, The Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.
Hossein came to the United States in 1956 where he earned an A.A. in Engineering Technology at Hannibal La Grange College in Hannibal, Missouri, in 1958. He then attended the Missouri School of Mines & Metallurgy/The University of Missouri at Rolla, Missouri, graduating in 1960 with a B. Sc. in Chemical and Petroleum Refining Engineering. Hossein began his professional career as a Chemical Petroleum Engineer at Owens-Illinois in Toledo, Ohio, in 1960 where he also attended the University of Toledo Engineering graduate school. He worked in the Glass Container Division of O-I and held many positions over 33 years. He retired in 1993 and became a member of the O-I retirees' Golden Emblem Club.
While in Hannibal, Hossein met his wife Diana Carol Wilson. They were married, raised three daughters while residing in Missouri, Ohio, Connecticut and then Ohio again over a span of almost 60 years, before Diana passed away in 2017. Unfortunately, during her last few years Diana suffered from Alzheimer's disease. Hossein unceasingly and lovingly cared for her during that difficult time and deeply missed her every day since her passing.
Over the years, Hossein travelled extensively both internationally and throughout the United States for business and then, especially after retirement, for pleasure. He consistently kept in touch with family and friends, near and far, throughout his life, generously lending a helping hand and giving support as a mentor, advisor and counselor to many. Once he knew your birthday or anniversary, he never forgot it and you could always count on hearing from him. Hossein believed in the value of education and always looked forward to attending loved ones' graduations when he was able. He was elated to be able to attend his youngest grandson's Commencement in South Carolina in June 2020.
Hossein was a proud Persian American, having become a U.S. citizen in the early 1970's. He loved the United States of America and "Persia" (as Iran was formally known before 1935). He enjoyed getting together with family and friends often and he made new friends throughout his entire life while maintaining deep friendships with childhood companions.
In addition to his wife and parents, Azizollah Rahimi Keshari and Narguess Haji-Rahimi, Hossein was predeceased by his brothers, Hassan, Nasser, Mansur and Iraj; sister, Malek-Taj; and daughter, Michelle Keshari Kubischke. He is survived by his daughters, Lalet Keshari Garner of Columbus, Ohio, and Cynthia "Cindy" Keshari (William) Steele of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; son-in-law, Robert Kubischke of Swansea, South Carolina; grandchildren, Kimberly and Brian Garner of Columbus, Ohio, Benjamin Steele of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, and Michael and Grace Kubischke of Swansea, South Carolina; brothers, Asdollah (Torbat) Rahimi Keshari of Tehran, Iran, Massoud (Soudabeh) Rahimi Keshari of Stockton, California; sisters, Farah-Taj Rahimi Keshari of Austin, Texas and Susanne Rahimi Keshari (Martin) Whitaker of Knoxville, Tennessee. He is deeply missed also by a multitude of nieces and nephews for which Uncle/"Amoo" Hossein was their rock as an everlasting foundation of love and support throughout their lives.
A private graveside memorial service was held on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania with interment immediately following, after which an invitation only reception luncheon was held at The Toledo Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the American Cancer Society
or the American Heart Association
are recommended. Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com