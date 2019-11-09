|
|
Howard D. Swan
Howard D. Swan, 88, of Temperance, Michigan, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born June 12, 1931, in Erie, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Lewis and Mildred (Fullom) Swan. He was a Whitmer High School graduate, where he among other things, boxed golden glove. He married Elizabeth "Beth" Carpenter on February 14, 1951. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2013. Howard was employed as a machine repairman for the Jeep Corporation (Chrysler) for 38 years, retiring in 1988. He was also a self employed farmer his whole adult life. Howard was a member of the Samaria Lodge, F.A.&M., O.E.S., 208, River Raisin, and Monroe Antique Car Klub. He also attended the Erie United Methodist Church.
Howard is survived by his loving children, Robert "Bob" (Deb) Swan of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kathy Swan of Post Falls, Idaho; special friend, Gaynell Yarger; grandchildren, Carolyn Henry, and Ginger (Alex) Borshov; great grandchildren, Nikolai, Elizabeth and Amelia; brothers, Arnold Swan of Washington, Tommy (Sandi) Swan of Temperance, MI, Raymond Swan of Erie, MI, and Jerry (Susan) Swan of Temperance, MI; Sister, Marlene Butterfield of Swanton; niece, Brenda (Bob) King and Nephew, Timothy Swan. He was preceded in death by his son, Richard "Dick" Swan.
Visitation will be from 3:00-8:00 pm, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where Masonic services will be held Sunday at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Erie Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Erie United Methodist Church.
pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 9, 2019