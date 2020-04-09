Home

Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
Howard Douglas Blalark


1963 - 2020
Howard Douglas Blalark Obituary
Howard Douglas Blalark

Howard Douglas Blalark blessed the world with his life on August 24, 1963 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Jessie Blalark and Georgia Ann Blalark. He transitioned to glory on April 5,2020.

He was the Pastor of Church of New Beginnings located 4640 S. Detroit Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43606.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Tameka Blalark (wife); 5 children, Marquest Blalark, Brittany Shaw, Da'Na Blalark, Lonester Coleman Jr., Tamea Coleman; brother, Jessie Blalark; sisters, Kathryn Thompson, and Joan Ellis; 10 grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; church family and friends.

Howard is preceded in death by his late mother and father, Jessie Blalark and Georgia Ann Blalark; brother, Alan Blalark and sister, Andrea Roberts.

A digital memorial will be via Facebook on Monday April 13th at 2:00 p.m. All that wish to may leave their condolences on his Memorial Page found here: https://m.facebook.com/?_rdr#!/hblalarktsid=0.2404056150651086&source=result

If you wish send flowers, gifts, or donations to the family of the late Howard Blalark, you may mail them to this this address: Church of New Beginnings 4640 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43614.

There will also be a memorial service at a later date once these trying times pass.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020
