The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
9:15 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick of Heatherdowns
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Heinze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard G. Heinze


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Howard G. Heinze Obituary
Howard G. Heinze

Howard G. Heinze, 83 of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 3, 2019 in the Elizabeth Scott Community. Born September 10, 1935 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Fred and Anna Laura (Brunthaver) Heinze. Mr. Heinze was a Union Carpenter working out of Local 351 for 63 years. Mr. Heinze was a previous member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and most currently of St. Clements Parish. Mr. Heinze also served as a past president of both Parents Without Partners and Solo Parents Club. He enjoyed family, dancing, gardening and his homing pigeons.

Surviving is his daughter, Laurie Wuerfel, grandsons, Devon and Austin Wuerfel; brothers, John, Dick, Don and Tom Heinze.

The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road Monday May 13, 2019 2-8 p.m. with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Please view and sign Mr. Heinze condolence page atberstickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
Download Now