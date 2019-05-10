Howard G. Heinze



Howard G. Heinze, 83 of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 3, 2019 in the Elizabeth Scott Community. Born September 10, 1935 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Fred and Anna Laura (Brunthaver) Heinze. Mr. Heinze was a Union Carpenter working out of Local 351 for 63 years. Mr. Heinze was a previous member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Church and most currently of St. Clements Parish. Mr. Heinze also served as a past president of both Parents Without Partners and Solo Parents Club. He enjoyed family, dancing, gardening and his homing pigeons.



Surviving is his daughter, Laurie Wuerfel, grandsons, Devon and Austin Wuerfel; brothers, John, Dick, Don and Tom Heinze.



The family will receive friends at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd at Byrne Road Monday May 13, 2019 2-8 p.m. with scripture services at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Please view and sign Mr. Heinze condolence page atberstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on May 10, 2019