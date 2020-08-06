1/
Howard G. "Rico" Smith
1973 - 2020
Howard G. "Rico" Smith

Howard G. "Rico" Smith, 47, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Waukegan, Illinois, to Jerry W. and Nancy A. (Hartford) Smith on March 12, 1973. He graduated from Clay High School and would go on to work as an inspector for Libbey Glass. He was an avid softball player and fan of the Chicago Bears and Detroit Tigers.

Howard is survived by his children, Daniel, Destiny, Elizabeth and Ciara; parents, Jerry and Nancy; sisters, Teresa Pippin, Jessica Smith and the love of his life and mother of his children, Kelly Berry.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Sunday, August, 9, 2020, from 2-8 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, August, 10, 2020, at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy may be directed for the benefit of the Smith children.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
AUG
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
