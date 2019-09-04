|
|
Howard "Butch" Garmon Jr.
Howard "Butch" Garmon Jr., age 63, of Toledo, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 12, 1956 in Toledo, OH to Howard and Shirley (Webber) Garmon Sr. A graduate of Whitmer High School, Class of '74., he worked for Midas International for 25 years and as a warehouse manager for Mattress Firm for 20 years, retiring in 2013. He was a former member of Trilby United Methodist Church.
Butch was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the International Moose Lodge 1579 where he ran the Euchre league. An avid bowler and softball player, he also played golf with his fellow F.O.E. and Moose Lodge members. He was a big fan of Ohio State - "Go Bucks!" More than anything he loved his family; his grandchildren meant the world to him.
Butch is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Hagan) Garmon; daughter, Jillian (Mike) Menard; son, Jeffrey Hahn; sisters, Marie Cousino and Karen (Robert) Hainer; brother, Brian (Brenda) Garmon; aunt, Carol (Johnny) Loth; and grandchildren, Addison, Audrey, and Graham Menard. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Angela (Scott) Fitch, Christina (Tom) Nye, and Shane Davis. His parents preceded him in death.
Friends and family may visit on Friday, September 6 from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Visitation will conclude with the Moose Ritual at 12 noon in the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Sylvania Moose Lodge 1579, 6072 Main Street, Sylvania, OH 43560.
Memorial tributes may be given to a . Condolences can be shared with the family at
www.sujkowski.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019