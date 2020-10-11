1/1
Howard Hugh Driggs Jr.
1937 - 2020
Howard Hugh Driggs, Jr.

01/19/1937 - 10/03/2020

Howard Hugh Driggs, Jr., passed away in the early evening of October 3, 2020, in the arms of his wife of 25 years, Jeannie, after fighting Pulmonary Fibrosis complicated by Alzheimer's Disease.

"Howie" attended Blissfield High School and continued to meet with his old high school buddies for lunch a few times each year, enjoying those friendships for over 65 years. After graduation from his beloved Michigan State University (GO GREEN!) Howard served as a firefighter in the Air Guard before rejoining the family business, becoming President of Driggs Dairy and Toledo Milk Processing, Inc. in the late 60's. In 1986, he built a state of the industry facility in Decatur, Indiana to make his favorite food- ice cream. In 1998, Driggs Farms built a separate manufacturing plant on the same site with independent power grids and freezers, creating one of the most advanced and efficient ice cream plants in the nation, manufacturing private label ice cream for Walmart, Sam's Club, Aldi, Save a Lot, and many other leading grocery chains. Plant II was Howard's design.

Howard provided many fond memories for his grandchildren, making three trips to Disneyworld, teaching the boys how to trap and skeet shoot as well as taking them on hunting and fishing trips. He especially treasured every minute spent at his cabin on Lake Superior.

As a member of the Ottawa Skeet Club he looked forward to breaking clays and defending the Spartans on Sunday mornings. Thursdays were reserved for sharing lunches with "The Old Fartes" Any day was a good day to spend with family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Howard is survived by his children and stepchildren, Holly (Joe Saccone), Hale (Marilyn), Hunter, Heather (Tim Skafidis), Leyla Hawkins (Greg Kessler), Lianna Hawkins, David Hawkins (Kelly); 10 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service to honor Howard's life will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations in Howard's memory to the Salvation Army, The Cherry Street Mission, Alzheimer's Association or the charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Memories & Condolences
October 10, 2020
I’m so sorry for all of the family during this difficult time. May your memories bring you comfort and peace.
Love,
Amy Parker
Amy Parker
Friend
