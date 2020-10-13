(News story) Howard Hugh Driggs, Jr., who led his family's Toledo dairy business as it transitioned its focus to ice cream and went national, died Oct. 3 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 83.
He had pulmonary fibrosis, his wife, Jeannie Driggs, said.
Mr. Driggs was president of Driggs Dairy, a business based in Palmyra, Mich. with a 1,000-acre farm that expanded into Toledo during the 1930s with a milk-processing plant on Grand Avenue.
For decades, the plant had supplied a number of businesses, restaurants, and institutions in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, including area school districts.
The Driggs dairy business was founded in 1908 by Hugh H. Driggs, Mr. Driggs' grandfather.
In 1966, the company joined with the Village Farm Dairy Company and Seaway Food Town to create the Toledo Milk Processing Co. to operate the plant.
A graduate of Blissfield High School and Michigan State University, Mr. Driggs served as a firefighter in the Air National Guard at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado. After his service, he returned to the family business in the 1960s.
His father, Howard Hugh Driggs, Sr., served as president until 1976, when Howard took over the firm; his father remained board chairman until he died in 1986.
The processing plant made ice cream mix and other items.
In 1986, Driggs Dairy, under Mr. Driggs' leadership, purchased a former waffle plant in Decatur, Ind., and converted it into a ice cream manufacturing facility. A decade later, he built a new, state-of-the-art facility on the property, helping the ice cream business expand.
"Rather than have to convert something, he laid it out and built it the way he felt it should be built," Mrs. Driggs said.
The company produced ice cream for Walmart, Sam's Club, Aldi, Publix, and more, with the store-brand ice cream and novelty items such as ice cream bars sold coast to coast, family members said.
"He had a lot of family pride, and wanted to make ice cream more than do the dairy cows," Mrs. Driggs said.
Chocolate and vanilla were his favorite flavors.
The company sold its interest in Toledo Milk Processing to Food Town in 1987, and Driggs' Toledo operation closed in 1989. The firm maintained banking and supplier relationships in the Toledo-area, and Mr. Driggs remained active in the Toledo-area community.
Food Town sold the processing business in 1994 to Country Fresh Dairy. Dean Foods in 2002 shut down production at the facility.
The family company continued operating the ice cream business until 2008, when it was purchased by Dean Foods.
He was born Jan. 19, 1937, to Howard Hugh Driggs, Sr., and Lucille Driggs. He married Jeannie Driggs on June 24, 1995, and the couple lived in Ottawa Hills.
"He was a really warm, loving husband, a good father, and a great-grandfather," his wife said.
Surviving are his wife, Jeannie Driggs; children Holly, Hale, Hunter, and Heather; stepchildren Leyla, Lianna, and David Hawkins; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held later.
Arrangements are being handled by the Walker Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the Salvation Army, Cherry Street Mission, or Alzheimer's Association
, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
This is a news story by The Blade. Contact them at citydesk@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.