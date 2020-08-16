1/2
Howard Hugh "Big Daddy" Harthorne
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Hugh "Big Daddy" Harthorne

December 8, 1930 - August 12, 2020

Howard Hugh Harthorne was born in 1930, in Dodsville, Mississippi. The epitome of an awesome family man of impeccable knowledge and talent. He had a fervent love for family. Born to Viney Powell and Howard Hawthorne.

Preceding his home-going is, the love of his life, his wife Marilyn; mother, Viney Harthorne-Powell; father, Hugh Harthorne Sr.; sister, Molly Hawthorne-Patton; brothers, John and Leonard Hawthorne; 2nd and 3rd born sons, Alan C. Harthorne and Romero C. Harthorne.

Left to treasure, esteem, and appreciate his loving memory are his sons, Howard Jr. (Elaine), Rory (Corlene), Zachary (Gwen); daughter, Charlotte; grandchildren, Marilyn, Charles, Howard "little daddy", Bianca (Leon), BriAnna, Haley, Alane, Alan Jr. "KeKe" (Patrice), Israel, Erica, Heather, Ja'MiIlle, Ede.Romero, Samira, Candace, Eleece, Danny, Shawn, Charvette, Zackesha, Nikissia, Zachary Jr. (Natasha), Loren (Stephanie), Shantrea (Shawn); a host of great grandchildren 43+; and two great-great grandchildren; brother, James Hawthorne (Ruth); niece, Carmen, and Veneta, and nephew Craig (Tanya).

Due to the current circumstances of COVID, family request services for Howard to be private.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the comfort, care, and concern Promedica staff: Haley, Wanda, Jo, and Kristina exemplified during the care of their father. May God continue to bless you! From, THE HARTHORNE FAMILY.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Howard's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved