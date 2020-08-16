Howard Hugh "Big Daddy" HarthorneDecember 8, 1930 - August 12, 2020Howard Hugh Harthorne was born in 1930, in Dodsville, Mississippi. The epitome of an awesome family man of impeccable knowledge and talent. He had a fervent love for family. Born to Viney Powell and Howard Hawthorne.Preceding his home-going is, the love of his life, his wife Marilyn; mother, Viney Harthorne-Powell; father, Hugh Harthorne Sr.; sister, Molly Hawthorne-Patton; brothers, John and Leonard Hawthorne; 2nd and 3rd born sons, Alan C. Harthorne and Romero C. Harthorne.Left to treasure, esteem, and appreciate his loving memory are his sons, Howard Jr. (Elaine), Rory (Corlene), Zachary (Gwen); daughter, Charlotte; grandchildren, Marilyn, Charles, Howard "little daddy", Bianca (Leon), BriAnna, Haley, Alane, Alan Jr. "KeKe" (Patrice), Israel, Erica, Heather, Ja'MiIlle, Ede.Romero, Samira, Candace, Eleece, Danny, Shawn, Charvette, Zackesha, Nikissia, Zachary Jr. (Natasha), Loren (Stephanie), Shantrea (Shawn); a host of great grandchildren 43+; and two great-great grandchildren; brother, James Hawthorne (Ruth); niece, Carmen, and Veneta, and nephew Craig (Tanya).Due to the current circumstances of COVID, family request services for Howard to be private.The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the comfort, care, and concern Promedica staff: Haley, Wanda, Jo, and Kristina exemplified during the care of their father. May God continue to bless you! From, THE HARTHORNE FAMILY.Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Howard's family please visit our website.