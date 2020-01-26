|
|
Howard J. Crowe
Howard J. Crowe was born on November 18, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio to Melvin and Maxine Crowe. He died on January 24, 2020. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp, Ohio Air National Guard and Army Reserves. Howard worked for Mullin Insurance Agency for several years and later started his own insurance agency, selling insurance for Motorist Mutual and Grange. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His passion was flying and anything related to Aviation. Howard learned how to fly after the Marines. His dream was to start his own airport. After he retired from the Howard J. Crowe Insurance Agency, he built the Erie Aerodrome Airport in 1985, where he shared his joy for flying as a Flight Instructor and Licensed Mechanic to others. He had many adventures as a pilot when he ferried planes and flew banners. He was a member of the AOPA and Local Experimental Aircraft Associations.
Howard is survived by his children, Anita (Patrick) Convery, John Crowe; grandchildren, Mark (Liz) Keller, Jessica Convery, Nick (Leah) Crowe, Max (Brandy) Crowe; grand daughter-in-law, Elayne Crowe; great-grandchildren, Damion, Connor, Hailey, Charlotte and Eloise; brothers, Ray (Barb) Crowe, Dale (Sandie) Crowe, and many nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Aaron Crowe.
Friends may visit the family from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation to Ohio Living Hospice in Toledo, Ohio, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Temperance, MI or St. Joseph Church, Erie, MI.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020