Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Crowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard J. Crowe


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard J. Crowe Obituary
Howard J. Crowe

Howard J. Crowe was born on November 18, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio to Melvin and Maxine Crowe. He died on January 24, 2020. He graduated from Macomber High School in 1956. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines Corp, Ohio Air National Guard and Army Reserves. Howard worked for Mullin Insurance Agency for several years and later started his own insurance agency, selling insurance for Motorist Mutual and Grange. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His passion was flying and anything related to Aviation. Howard learned how to fly after the Marines. His dream was to start his own airport. After he retired from the Howard J. Crowe Insurance Agency, he built the Erie Aerodrome Airport in 1985, where he shared his joy for flying as a Flight Instructor and Licensed Mechanic to others. He had many adventures as a pilot when he ferried planes and flew banners. He was a member of the AOPA and Local Experimental Aircraft Associations.

Howard is survived by his children, Anita (Patrick) Convery, John Crowe; grandchildren, Mark (Liz) Keller, Jessica Convery, Nick (Leah) Crowe, Max (Brandy) Crowe; grand daughter-in-law, Elayne Crowe; great-grandchildren, Damion, Connor, Hailey, Charlotte and Eloise; brothers, Ray (Barb) Crowe, Dale (Sandie) Crowe, and many nieces and nephews. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Aaron Crowe.

Friends may visit the family from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, Monday, January 27, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state after 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donation to Ohio Living Hospice in Toledo, Ohio, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Temperance, MI or St. Joseph Church, Erie, MI.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -